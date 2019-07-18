Sanders: Biden 'sounding like Donald Trump' on Medicare for All

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Cardi B posts message of support for Ilhan Omar #IStandWithIlhan trends after crowd at Trump rally chants 'send her back' MORE (I-Vt.) says that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Can Biden's canceled cancer initiative be salvaged? Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time MORE “is sounding like Donald Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to 'Send her back' chants at Trump rally: 'This is how history's worst episodes begin' McConnell: Trump 'on to something' with attacks on Dem congresswomen Trump blasts 'corrupt' Puerto Rico's leaders amid political crisis MORE” on health care, escalating the battle between the 2020 presidential rivals.

“I am disappointed, I have to say, in Joe, who is a friend of mine, really distorting what Medicare for All is about,” Sanders told The New York Times in an interview on Wednesday. “And unfortunately, he is sounding like Donald Trump. He is sounding like the health care industry in that regard.”

Sanders has been championing "Medicare for All," while Biden has pushed for the smaller step of creating a government-run "public option" for ObamaCare.

Biden has criticized Medicare for All, saying it would mean getting rid of ObamaCare and abolishing the current Medicare program, a line of attack also used by Republicans.

“I’m surprised that so many Democrats are running on getting rid of [ObamaCare],” Biden said earlier this week.

The fight between Sanders and Biden on health care reflects a larger divide in the Democratic Party on whether to push for full-scale government-run insurance for everyone, largely abolishing private insurance, or to advocate a somewhat smaller idea to give people the option of buying government-run insurance.

Fellow 2020 candidates Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have backed Medicare for All, aligning more with Sanders than with Biden.