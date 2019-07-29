Harris unveils details of health care plan ahead of debate

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNerves on display as Democrats face do-or-die moment in Detroit Democrats wrestle with 'tough on crime' histories 2020 Dems hammer Trump over Cummings attacks MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday unveiled the details of her health care plan ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential debates.

Her plan would feature some core components of “Medicare for All,” the system favored by progressives and several other 2020 candidates, but would still allow private insurance to be incorporated under certain guidelines.

"We will allow private insurers to offer Medicare plans as part of this system that adhere to strict Medicare requirements on costs and benefits," Harris wrote in a Medium post published Monday detailing her plan. "Medicare will set the rules of the road for these plans, including price and quality, and private insurance companies will play by those rules, not the other way around."

Health care has become a central issue in the 2020 Democratic race for the White House with the left flank of the party pushing hard for candidates to back a Medicare for All system.

Harris’s plan calls for transitioning to a Medicare for All system over a 10-year period. During that time, infants and the uninsured would automatically be placed into the system while other people would have the option to buy into the government-backed health care plan.

The transition period in Harris’s plan is longer than the four-year plan laid out by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: Cummings fights every day to improve life in this country Nerves on display as Democrats face do-or-die moment in Detroit Buttigieg momentum slows after swift rise MORE (I-Vt.) in his “Medicare for All” plan, which Harris co-sponsors along with several other lawmakers.

Harris's plan also does not raise middle-class taxes, another difference from Sanders’s proposal.

Under Harris’s plan, taxes would not increase for the middle class while Sanders would tax all households making more than $29,000 an additional 4 percent, a point the Vermont Senator acknowledged during the first debate. Harris's proposal would not tax families making less than $100,000.

"This isn't about pursuing an ideology," Harris wrote in the Medium post. "This is about delivering for the American people."

Harris will surely be asked to provide further details on her plan this week during the second Democratic presidential debates from Detroit, as health care and “Medicare for All” were leading topics during the first debate.