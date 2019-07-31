Biden campaign hits rivals on Medicare for All ahead of debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE’s campaign went on the attack against Medicare for All ahead of Wednesday night’s debate.

Biden’s campaign tweeted a video intended to show damaging clips of his Democratic presidential opponents on Medicare for all, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) giving varying answers on eliminating private insurance and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate O'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) saying taxes would have to increase.

Let's clear up the confusion about Medicare for All. We have the facts:



❌Costs 30x more than @JoeBiden’s plan

❌Only fully paid for by raising middle class taxes

Biden supports a plan to give people the option of buying into a government-run health insurance plan, rather than mandating one for everyone as Medicare for All would.

Biden supports a plan to give people the option of buying into a government-run health insurance plan, rather than mandating one for everyone as Medicare for All would.

“Medicare for All would cost American taxpayers $30-$40 trillion over 10 years,” the Biden video states.

“Of course it'll raise middle class taxes,” the video adds.

In contrast, Biden’s campaign touts that his plan would “allow Americans to keep their employer insurance if they want to” and would “protect and build on Obamacare.”

Harris and Biden will share the stage on Wednesday night. They have been clashing over Medicare for All and other issues, so more disagreement is expected on Wednesday.

Harris on Monday released a health care plan that aimed to blunt some of the major criticisms of Medicare for All, saying she would not raise taxes on people making under $100,000 and would allow private insurers to maintain a role, albeit in a highly-regulated function administering Medicare plans.

Supporters of Medicare for All argue the tax increases required would be less than the savings people would get from having no premiums or deductibles, and that millions of currently uninsured people would gain coverage.