Support drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option

Support is dropping for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders wishes Ocasio-Cortez happy birthday Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption MORE' (I-Vt.) "Medicare for All" health care plan, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll found that 51 percent of those surveyed in October favored Medicare for All, a proposal in which all Americans would get their insurance from a single government plan, compared to the 53 percent who said they supported it last month.

Conversely, 47 percent of those surveyed said they opposed Medicare for All, an increase of two percentage points from September.

Support for Medicare for All has dropped 5 percentage points since April in the Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll, and opposition has grown by 8 points.

Medicare for All has been a source of contention among Democrats running for president and it is likely to come up again during Tuesday's debate in Ohio.

While Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' Warren enters crucial debate with big momentum MORE (D-Mass.) support the plan, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be necessary Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment MORE and other moderates oppose it, arguing it would eliminate choice for Americans who prefer private health insurance.

Biden has opted for a more moderate proposal that would create a public option to compete with private insurance companies.

The Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll found support for a public option is growing: 73 percent said they supported the proposal in October, compared to the 69 percent who said the same in September.

Independents and Republicans are more likely to support a public option than Medicare for All.

While only 28 percent of Republicans support Medicare for All, 58 percent said they support a public option, indicating Biden's plan might fare better in a general election.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of independents said they support Medicare for All, but 73 percent said they support a public option.

The tracking poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points and was conducted between Oct. 3 and 8 among a nationally representative sample of 1,205 adults.