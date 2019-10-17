Abortion rights group to host presidential forum on reproductive rights

NARAL Pro-Choice America will host a presidential forum focused on reproductive rights and abortion, the group announced on Thursday.

The forum will take place in the second to last week in January in Des Moines, Iowa, a key primary state.

The abortion rights campaign group said the forum would feature Democratic presidential candidates, but did not provide a list of who is expected to attend.

"We are pleased that the Democratic field stands with us on these critical issues and look forward to bringing candidates together for a rich discussion on how they plan to counter the extreme but vocal minority who wants to roll back progress and champion abortion rights in 2020 and beyond," said NARAL President Ilyse Hogue.

Candidates will discuss their plans related to abortion, contraception, paid family leave, gender equity and maternal mortality.

NARAL has already held town halls this year with Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg tweeted support for 'Medicare for All' in 2018 Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems change drug pricing bill to address progressive concerns | Top Republican rejects Dem proposal on surprise medical bills | Vaping group launches Fox News ad blitz Democrats have reason to worry after the last presidential debate Krystal Ball on Sanders debate performance: 'He absolutely hit it out of the park' MORE (I-Vt.).

Planned Parenthood held a similar forum this summer, where nearly every candidate spoke about their plans to protect access to abortion and other women's health care services.

Polls show the abortion issue will play a large role in the 2020 elections.

A Monmouth poll released in June showed 64 percent of voters said the issue of abortion will play an important role in who they vote for president.

A series of bans and restrictions on the procedure passed this summer in conservative states has galvanized abortion rights activists.