Harris: 'I knew I'd be called a flip-flopper' on 'Medicare for All'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike Harris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum MORE (D-Calif.) says she knew she would be “called a flip-flopper” when she changed her initial support for "Medicare for All" in favor of developing her own health care plan.

Harris has come under criticism in the Democratic presidential race for shifting her position on Medicare for All, originally saying in January, “Let’s eliminate all that,” in reference to private insurance. In July, she released her own plan that maintained some role for private insurance and would allow privately administered Medicare plans under strict rules.

“I said to my team, 'I know we're gonna take a political hit for it,’” Harris

said in an

interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Sunday. “I knew that. I knew we were. I knew I'd be called a flip-flopper for that.”

Harris said her health proposal was in response to voters who told her they did not want to lose the choice of having a private plan.

"I heard from people, 'Kamala, don't take away my choice if I want a private plan. Please don't take away my choice.' And I said, you know what? That is fair,” Harris added.

She said her ability to evolve demonstrated her practical side and willingness to govern.

“Here's the thing: I plan to govern,” Harris said. “Just because it might get you political points, that's not what people want. They want a leader who actually sees them as responsive to their needs and is honest and willing to have the courage to maybe take a political hit.”

Medicare for All has been a top point of contention in the Democratic primary. Harris has positioned herself in between staunch Medicare for All supporters like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race Democratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike Tlaib endorses Sanders at Detroit campaign rally MORE (D-Mass.) and those who want an optional government-run plan, like South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike 2020 Democrats commend US forces on ISIS leader's death MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump 'an idiot' for saying Russian interference a 'hoax' Biden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE.

“I'm never gonna apologize for listening to people and then deciding, hey, they've got a point,” Harris said. “This can be better.”