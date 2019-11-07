Juul to stop selling mint flavor

Market leading e-cigarette manufacturer Juul will stop selling its popular mint flavor, the company announced Thursday, following the release of two studies showing mint was one of the most popular flavors among teenagers who vape.

Studies published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed mint was the most popular flavor for high school students who used Juul in 2019. Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said the decision to pull mint was made in light of those results.

“These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use. We will support the upcoming [Food and Drug Administration] FDA flavor policy,” Crosthwaite said.

Juul’s announcement comes as the Trump administration prepares a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products to combat a record spike in vaping rates among teenagers.

Vaping advocates and Trump political allies have been pushing the administration to exempt mint and menthol flavors from its ban, which is expected to be released any day now.

The FDA and White House have faced growing pressures from vaping advocates, who argue flavors are beneficial to adults who use the products to quit traditional cigarettes.

The White House review of the FDA guidance was completed Monday, indicating it could be released any day. Planned meetings with stakeholders were also canceled, angering vaping advocates.

Juul has dominated the e-cigarette market with their sleek, flash drive-shaped devices, and the popularity of their fruity flavors has led public health experts and federal health officials to blame the company for the current teen vaping "epidemic."

Juul has since pulled those flavors from the market. Crosthwaite took over as CEO last month, and the announcement is his latest attempt to try to repair the company's image.