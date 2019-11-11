Trump to meet with vaping industry as he considers flavors ban

President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE on Monday said he will meet with representatives of the e-cigarette industry as he considers a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

"Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and e-cigarette dilemma," Trump tweeted.

"Children's health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!"

Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

The Trump administration announced in September it would start crafting a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes products in an effort to address rising youth vaping rates.

But the president has faced considerable backlash from the vaping industry and advocates, who argue a ban would eliminate jobs and options for adults who use those products as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. They argue raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21 would be a better alternative.

Trump said Friday the White House would release a "big paper" this week.

"We're talking about the age. We're talking about the flavors," he said.

Public health experts and advocates have pushed the federal government to ban flavored vapes for years, warning that e-cigarettes have erased years of progress in reducing youth smoking rates.

They argue flavors like fruit and mint are appealing to teenagers and getting a new generation addicted to nicotine.

An estimated 27.5 percent of high school students, and 10.5 percent of middle school students, said they had used e-cigarettes in the past month, according to one of the studies conducted by government researchers.

In a separate study, teens who used Juul products said mint, mango and fruit flavors were their favorite while menthol was one of the least popular flavors.

Some vaping advocates have pushed for the administration to exempt menthol from the ban, leaving it on the market as an option for adults.