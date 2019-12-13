Democratic group launches $2.5M in ads backing vulnerable Dems on drug prices

A Democratic group on Friday announced $2.5 million in ads backing vulnerable House Democrats and touting their votes on a bill to lower drug prices.

The TV and digital ads in 16 House districts are from the group House Majority Forward, which is affiliated with House Majority PAC, a group seeking to maintain House control for Democrats next year.

“Lower drug prices, no more price gouging. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill Pro-Trump group targets Democrats with 'End the Witch Hunt' campaign Club for Growth extends advertising against House Dems over impeachment MORE, thank you for fighting for us,” says one of the ads, backing Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), a freshman lawmaker facing a tough reelection next year.

The ads come after the House passed Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiVulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Photographer leaves Judiciary hearing after being accused of taking photos of member notes Overnight Health Care — Presented by That's Medicaid — House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices | Senate confirms Trump FDA pick | Trump officials approve Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina MORE’s (D-Calif.) sweeping bill to allow the government to negotiate lower drug prices on Thursday and House Judiciary Committee Democrats approved articles of impeachment Friday morning.

The drug pricing bill is a major part of Democrats’ message in next year’s election, as the party seeks to show it is focused on kitchen table issues, not just impeachment proceedings. Some vulnerable House Democrats are facing a tough vote on impeachment next week, and would rather highlight issues like drug pricing.

In addition to Spanberger, the ads will also back vulnerable Democratic Reps. Abby Finkenauer (Iowa), Cindy Axne (Iowa), Jared Golden (Maine), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), Haley Stevens (Mich.), Susie Lee (Nev.), Andy Kim (N.J.), Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.), Max Rose (N.Y.), Antonio Delgado (N.Y.), Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), Kendra Horn (Okla.), Joe Cunningham (S.C.), Ben McAdams (Utah) and Elaine Luria (Va.).

All but two House Republicans voted against the bill, arguing it would hinder the development of new treatments and impose “price controls.”