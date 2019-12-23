Booker eyes improvements to long-term care in new 2020 plan

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe right whale is facing extinction — we must act now Sunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates Booker says he wants to beat Trump 'mano a mano,' face him on debate floor MORE (D-N.J.) unveiled a plan on Monday to expand eligibility for long-term services for low- and middle-income Americans

“No one should have to impoverish themselves or quit their job in order to get the care they need or secure care for a loved one,” he said on his campaign web site.

The New Jersey senator said in his proposal that he wants to increase asset limits for long-term services and support to $200,000 and income limits to 300 percent of the federal poverty line, "ensuring that all low- and middle-income seniors and people with disabilities have access to services through Medicaid."

The plan would also ensure home care workers get paid at least $15 per hour and have access to affordable health care, retirement benefits, paid family and medical leave, and other workplace benefits.

Booker also said his plan would increase Medicaid funding for direct care workers in publicly funded programs.

The plan would also compensate family caregivers through an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit.