Collins challenger picks up Planned Parenthood endorsement in Maine Senate race

Planned Parenthood Action Fund has endorsed the Democrat challenging Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial GOP can beat Democrats after impeachment — but it needs to do this one thing Juan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump MORE (R-Maine) in her closely watched reelection race.

Planned Parenthood’s endorsement of Sara Gideon, speaker of Maine’s House of Representatives, could be a setback for Collins, who is one of the few Republicans in Congress who supports abortion rights.

Collins had been supported by Planned Parenthood in the past. But the organization said Collins has “abandoned” women with her vote last year to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughDemocratic group plans mobile billboard targeting Collins on impeachment January reminds us why courts matter — and the dangers of 'Trump judges' Planned Parenthood launches M campaign to back Democrats in 2020 MORE, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were once encouraged by Senator Collins’s support of reproductive rights, yet she has abandoned not only the people of Maine, but women across the country,” said Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s acting president, Alexis McGill Johnson.

Collins, who is considered one of the most moderate members of the Senate, has long been a friend to Planned Parenthood, typically voting with Democrats against “defunding” the women’s health organization and limiting abortion.

She has a 70 percent approval rating from Planned Parenthood’s congressional scorecard for her votes against bills that would repeal ObamaCare and ban abortions after 20 weeks.

Collins was honored by Planned Parenthood in 2017 for being an “outspoken champion for women’s health.”

But she has also voted to confirm several of President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' MORE’s judicial nominees who have ruled against abortion access.

“Senator Collins has stood by as this administration continues to stack our federal court system with judges who oppose safe, legal abortion and advances policies that allow discrimination,” McGill Johnson said.

Collins is one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans up for reelection in a race ranked a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report.