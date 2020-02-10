Anti-abortion group backs Loeffler's election campaign after opposing her Senate appointment

A key anti-abortion group is backing Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerDoug Collins bashes Loeffler's past support for Romney in campaign ad House Republicans move Jordan to Judiciary, Meadows to Oversight Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE's (R-Ga.) election campaign after opposing her appointment to the Senate last year.

Loeffler was appointed by Georgia's Republican governor to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonDoug Collins bashes Loeffler's past support for Romney in campaign ad Lobbying world Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE (R), who retired in December.

The decision was opposed by the Susan B. Anthony List, who viewed Loeffler as not supportive of restrictions on abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Monday the group endorsed Loeffler, calling her a "strong pro-life, pro-woman leader."

"Her voice is needed in the Senate more than ever at this pivotal moment," said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Dannenfelser cited Loeffler's decision to co-sponsor three anti-abortion bills in the Senate, including one that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

"Sen. Loeffler will continue to be a formidable champion of unborn children and their mothers, and we greatly look forward to working together on these and other top pro-life priorities,” she said.

In November, Dannenfelser said Loeffler's position on the board of a Georgia hospital that used to provide abortions should "disqualify her from representing the state in the U.S. Senate."

Many conservatives, including Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzHouse rejects GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech Trump holds White House 'celebration' for impeachment acquittal Trump on Jim Jordan: 'He's obviously very proud of his body' MORE (R-Fla.), had favored Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsSunday shows preview: Top tier 2020 Democrats make their case before New Hampshire primary Doug Collins bashes Loeffler's past support for Romney in campaign ad House Republicans move Jordan to Judiciary, Meadows to Oversight MORE (R-Ga.) for the appointment.

Collins, who is running against Loeffler in the special election in November, has painted the Georgia senator as not conservative enough.

Loeffler has taken steps to earn support from the conservative wing of the Republican party, meeting with Dannenfelser and leaders from other groups like Club for Growth and the National Rifle Association.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP's campaign arm, will support Loeffler in the primary and blasted Collins's entrance to the race as shortsighted and selfish.