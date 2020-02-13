Sanders tweets support for Nevada Culinary Union days after health plan criticism

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday tweeted his support of the Nevada Culinary Union just days after the union warned its members against his “Medicare for All” plan.

Sanders said he stands with the union “fighting for health care, a pension and fair wages” as it tries to negotiate a contract with Valley Hospital in Las Vegas.

The Culinary Union is a key force in elections in the state, and any negative messaging from the group could pose a challenge for a candidate’s chances of winning the state’s caucuses on Feb. 22.

The union wants a contract for workers who staff the cafeteria and clean the hospital rooms, but says the hospital’s parent company, UHS, won’t negotiate fairly.

“Making $780 million in profit, [UHS] is one of the largest, most profitable hospital corporations in the country. They must put aside their greed, come to the table and negotiate a fair contract,” Sanders tweeted.

I stand with @Culinary226 fighting for health care, a pension and fair wages. Making $780 million in profit, @UHS_Inc is one of the largest, most profitable hospital corporations in the country. They must put aside their greed, come to the table and negotiate a fair contract. https://t.co/4i16nbpcJJ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 13, 2020

Sanders’s comments come after the Culinary Union distributed a flyer to its members that said the Vermont senator's health care plan would “End Culinary Healthcare.” Under his "Medicare for All" plan, all private health insurance would be replaced with a government-run plan.

The criticism from the Culinary Union drew harsh pushback from some Sanders supporters, so much so that the union issued a statement on Wednesday denouncing them for "viciously" attacking the group.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE, a more moderate rival to Sanders, seized on the criticism, tweeting his support for the union on Thursday in English and Spanish.

“I stand with [Culinary 226] and their fight for better wages, world class health care, and the American dream for working and immigrant families. No one should ever attack them for fighting and delivering for their members,” he said.

Yo estoy con @Culinary226 y su lucha por un mejor sueldo, atención médica de clase mundial y el sueño americano para familias de trabajadores e inmigrantes. Nadie debería atacarlos por seguir luchando y obteniendo resultados para sus miembros. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 13, 2020

Buttigieg proposes an optional government-run health plan that would allow unions and others to keep their private health insurance if they want it.