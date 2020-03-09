Speier calls on 2020 candidates to stop holding big public events amid coronavirus fears

Rep. Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierHouse passes bill paving way for ERA ratification Abortion wars flare up in Congress House Democrats question Secret Service on payments to Trump properties MORE (D-Calif.) called on presidential candidates to halt all large events until the extent of the community spread of coronavirus is better understood.

“Until we know the extent of the community spread of the coronavirus, I call on ALL candidates for President to stop holding public rallies & large scale events,” Speier tweeted Monday. “The CDC has been absolutely clear, people should not congregate in large groups. The candidates must lead by example!”

President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE has said that he sees no reason to discontinue rallies but does not have any scheduled in the immediate future. Both former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.) have declined to cancel their events thus far but said they would be willing to.

“I think that we're going to follow the recommendations of the experts … and if they conclude that there shouldn't be big indoor rallies then we'll stop big indoor rallies,” Biden said in an NBC interview set to air Monday evening. “We're going to do whatever they say.”

Sanders said Sunday morning that his campaign was in contact with public health officials wherever he goes, adding, “I love rallies, but your point is well taken. We will not endanger the health of anybody in this country.”