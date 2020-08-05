Missouri votes for Medicaid expansion over GOP governor's objections

Voters in deep-red Missouri narrowly approved Medicaid expansion on Tuesday over the objections of Republican state leaders.

The vote makes Missouri the 38th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and the sixth state in three years to pass it by ballot measure, a blow to the Trump administration's anti-ObamaCare agenda.

The ballot measure, backed by progressive activists as well as state business and health groups, would expand the state's MO HealthNet program to anyone earning less than 133 percent of the poverty level, which is less than $18,000 a year for an individual, and less than $30,000 for a family of three.

The expansion will take effect on July 1, 2021.

The measure was approved 52 percent to 48 percent with 83 percent of precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

According to Healthcare for Missouri, one of the groups spearheading the effort, it would mean coverage for more than 200,000 currently uninsured Missourians, and could result in up to $1 billion of savings.

Missouri has one of the strictest Medicaid programs in the country. As the policy stands currently, adults who do not have disabilities and who do not have minor children living at home cannot qualify for Medicaid coverage, no matter how little money they make. Parents with dependent children can only earn up to 21 percent of the poverty level, which is about $2,700 each.

Under ObamaCare, the federal government will pay 90 percent of the cost of states that expand Medicaid. Missouri has not yet outlined a plan to pay for its 10 percent share.

The state is solidly conservative, as President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE won 57 percent of the vote in 2016. Republicans, who have supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, were opposed to the measure, as was Gov. Mike Parson (R) who is up for re-election.

However, the language used in the ballot measure ensures that Medicaid expansion is enshrined in the state's constitution, which would make it extremely difficult for Parson or the legislature to dismantle it in the future or add any conservative policies, like work requirements.