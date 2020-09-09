Fauci: Lack of masks at Trump rallies frustrating

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciDrug companies seek to reassure public amid Trump vaccine push Overnight Health Care: Drug companies issue joint pledge on vaccine safety amid political fears | Senate to vote Thursday on GOP coronavirus relief bill | Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 70,000 USAID shutting down task force set up to tackle coronavirus pandemic MORE, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said Wednesday that the lack of masks at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE’s campaign rallies is frustrating.

“Is that frustrating to you?” host Gayle King Gayle KingThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, GOP senators at odds over next stimulus bill Minneapolis police union says members have been 'scapegoated by political leaders' Fox News, CBS morning show hosts return to broadcast studios MORE asked Fauci on “CBS This Morning,” noting the lack of masks among some attendees at Trump’s rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, yes it is, and I’ve said that often,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responded. “That situation is we want to set an example.”

Fauci noted that public health experts “know” that measures like wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and planning most activities outdoors instead of indoors can help alleviate the spread of COVID-19.

“Those are the kinds of things that turn around surges and also prevent us from getting surges,” he said. “So I certainly would like to see universal wearing of masks."

Fauci has struck a more cautious tone than President Trump in recent weeks about the spread of the virus in Midwestern states after the Sun Belt and Northeast were hit hard earlier in the pandemic.

The public health expert had previously announced his support for “universal wearing of masks” to prevent coronavirus spread.

Trump and his supporters participated in a rally in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Tuesday night, with many in the crowd not wearing masks despite a state mandate.

The U.S. has confirmed more than 6.3 million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 189,699 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.