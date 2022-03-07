trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 6 million

by Monique Beals - 03/07/22 8:40 AM ET
coronavirus COVID-19 community spread 1,500 deaths fatalities deadliest day summer schools reopening South louisiana georgia alabama outbreak quarantine students staff faculty teachers states reopening trump president economy
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Marlon Warren, (R) a mortician assistant and Robert Sturgis embalmer intern prepare a funeral service for a man who died of COVID-19 at Ray Williams Funeral Home on August 12, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Jeffrey Rhodes, the co-owner of Ray Williams Funeral Home, has seen an uptick in funeral services provided due to the COVID-19…

The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 6 million on Monday, marking another grim milestone as the pandemic enters its third year.

The deaths were reported by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, which noted that there had been over 250,000 deaths globally in the past 28 days.

The data also showed that there have been over 446 million cases worldwide throughout the pandemic, including over 50.7 million in the past 28 days.

Death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries as people take in thousands of fleeing refugees amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

In the U.S., where vaccines are widely available, the death toll throughout the entirety of the pandemic stands at 958,621 as of Monday.

In some parts of the globe, cases are still surging.

Experts in Hong Kong, for example, have said about 15 percent of the city’s 7.4 million residents have tested positive as the city prepares to undergo mass COVID-19 testing amid a spiking death toll. 

But deaths are now largely seen among people who are unvaccinated against the virus.

“This is a disease of the unvaccinated — look what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is being overwhelmed,” Tikki Pang, the former director of research policy and cooperation with the World Health Organization, told The Associated Press.

“The large majority of the deaths and the severe cases are in the unvaccinated, vulnerable segment of the population,” Pang added.

Earlier this month, data from the World Health Organization showed that both cases and deaths were down globally by 16 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Death toll

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  4. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  5. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  6. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  7. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  10. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  11. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  12. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  13. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  14. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  15. First Nations members urge Pope...
  16. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  17. NSA agent facing federal charges...
  18. Judge strikes down New York...
Load more

Video

See all Video