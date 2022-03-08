trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

WHO warns of increasing attacks on Ukraine health care facilities

by Brad Dress - 03/08/22 9:27 AM ET
Demonstrators march along the street in Odessa, Ukraine
Associated Press/Emilio Morenatti

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that more than a dozen health care facilities in Ukraine have been attacked in the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

On its website, the WHO confirmed 16 attacks against health care facilities between Feb. 24, when Russia invaded the country, and March 3, but did not identify the aggressor behind the attacks.

Assaults against those health care facilities have led to at least nine deaths and 16 injuries, according to the WHO.

The organization said on Twitter it was still working to verify more incidents.

“WHO strongly condemns attacks on health care facilities and personnel. Attacks on health care violate [international] law & endanger lives,” the organization wrote on Monday. “Even in times of conflict, we must protect the sanctity & safety of health care, a fundamental human right. Health care is #NotATarget.”

At a news conference on Monday, Catherine Smallwood, the WHO senior emergency officer for Europe, said the attacks verified by the organization include those against ambulances being used for other purposes than emergency medical care, according to Reuters.

“We will continue to update those numbers,” Smallwood said, according to the news outlet. “They’ve been increasing quite rapidly over the past few days.”

The WHO has also warned about low oxygen supplies in Ukraine, which it says is affecting thousands of people during the crisis.

The organization is “working to ensure a supply of oxygen-related medical devices and trauma treatment supplies,” with an expected 20 to 25 percent surge in oxygen supply needs after the invasion.

Tags ambulances health care facilities Healthcare facilities invasion Russia Russia-Ukraine Ukraine WHO World Health Organization

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  4. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  5. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  6. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  11. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  12. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  13. First Nations members urge Pope...
  14. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  15. Judge strikes down New York...
  16. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  17. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  18. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
Load more

Video

See all Video