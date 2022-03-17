WHO verifies at least ’43 attacks on health care’ facilities, patients in Ukraine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed at least 43 attacks on health care facilities and patients in Ukraine since Russia invaded.

“Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, WHO has verified 43 attacks on health care,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference Wednesday.

The director general said the WHO has provided medical equipment and will be deploying 20 emergency medical teams to the country. The WHO has also opened a field office in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

Ghebreyesus said financial constraints have constricted the group’s ability to care for Ukrainians. This comes as the U.S. has given $8 million of the $57.5 million the WHO has requested to keep providing aid.

“Huge amounts of money are being spent on weapons. We ask donors to invest in ensuring that civilians in Ukraine and refugees receive the care they need,” he said.

The director-general said 300 health care facilities are in the conflict area or controlled by Russia, while 600 more are close to the battle lines.

“WHO condemns all attacks on health care, wherever they occur,” he added before listing other countries that have seen health care attacks in recent days.

The director general said 89 attacks on health care facilities and patients have occurred across the globe since the beginning of 2022.

Other countries besides Ukraine where the attacks have occurred include Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Nigeria, Palestine, Sudan and the Syria.

In total, 35 people have been killed and 53 people have been injured in the 89 attacks.