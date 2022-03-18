trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Fauci warns COVID-19 infection rates likely to increase

by Lexi Lonas - 03/18/22 12:38 PM ET
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, is seen during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Jan. 12, 2022.
Greg Nash

White House adviser Anthony Fauci is warning that COVID-19 infection rates are likely to rise in the next few weeks in the United States after their dramatic drop following the omicron variant’s rapid spread across the country. 

“I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase,” Fauci said on the ABC News podcast “Start Here,” ABC News reported

“Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini surge or maybe even a moderate surge, is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now,” he added.

Cases have fallen heavily across the nation over the last two months, with the average number of new cases totaling just over 30,000. 

Fauci’s prediction is based on the United Kingdom, where cases have slightly started to go up, although “their intensive care bed usage is not going up, which means they’re not seeing a blip up of severe disease,” Fauci added.

The increase in cases comes as the BA.2 variant is seeing an uptick in the U.S., with Fauci predicting on the podcast the variant will overtake omicron in the future. 

The U.S. has just begun easing COVID-19 restrictions after two years of pandemic policies such as masking and social distancing. 

All U.S. states have dropped their mask mandates as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most areas in the U.S. did not need to require masks indoors. 

Tags Anthony Fauci coronavirus pandemic coronavirus variants COVID-19

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  13. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  14. Democrats need to get out of their...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  17. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video