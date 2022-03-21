Shanghai Disneyland closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Shanghai Disneyland is closing as the number of COVID-19 cases in China’s biggest city increases.

Shanghai Disney announced in a statement on Monday that the park resort, including Disneyland, would be “temporarily closed” until further notice, pointing to the pandemic.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” the resort wrote in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations,” the resort added.

Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, according to CNN. On Monday, the city recorded 734 local asymptomatic cases, according to the network.

Monday marked the fourth day in a row that local asymptomatic cases in the city increased, CNN noted.

Shanghai Disney Resort’s announcement comes after the city imposed strict COVID-19 measures amid the recent spike in infections. The city said residents are not allowed to leave the city unless such movement is necessary. If they do depart, however, the city said they have to present a negative PCR test.