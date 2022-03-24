Google allowing search users to book health care appointments

Google announced on Thursday it is partnering with providers such as CVS Pharmacy to allow people to schedule health care appointments through its search engine.

The new feature will allow Google users to search for appointment availabilities at some health care providers in their area.

“While we’re still in the early stages of rolling this feature out, we’re working with partners, including MinuteClinic at CVS and other scheduling solution providers. We hope to expand features, functionality and our network of partners so we can make it easier for people to get the care they need,” Google said in a blog post.

In a screenshot demonstrating the new function, Google showed how users can search for health care providers near them and then receive a list of services offered and appointment availabilities.

This is not the only tech-related venture that CVS Pharmacy has embarked on in recent weeks. Last month, CVS filed a trademark to sell virtual goods and provide health care services through the metaverse.

As CNBC reported, CVS is seeking to trademark its logo, provide an online store and offer downloadable goods including “prescription drugs, health, wellness, beauty and personal care products.”

“We’re … regularly looking at new and innovative ways to engage consumers through a digital-first, technology-forward approach,” a spokesperson for the pharmacy chain told CNBC at the time. “We will continue to explore these and other options to improve the consumer experience and launch new consumer-centric services.”