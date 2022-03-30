Second COVID boosters now available at Walgreens, Rite Aid

Walgreens and Rite Aid announced on Wednesday that Americans who qualify for a second COVID-19 booster will now be allowed to receive one at their stores.

Walgreens said that walk-in appointments will be offered from Wednesday through Friday of the current week and that appointment scheduling will be available, and preferred, beginning on Friday.

Rite Aid said that people can make an appointment or walk in to get their second dose if they are eligible starting on Wednesday.

“As we strive to reach a more manageable endemic state, it is critical for everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters as they become eligible,” Kevin Ban, chief medical officer at Walgreens, said in a statement.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise and vaccine immunity waning over time, older adults and those who are immunocompromised are at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19,” he noted.

Karen Staniforth, chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid, said in a statement that the company has administered more than 15 million vaccinations.

“Vaccination is critical in the continued fight against COVID-19, and as a proud partner in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Rite Aid is committed to doing our part to help keep our communities healthy,” Staniforth said.

The announcements come on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorizing anyone aged 50 years and older to get a second booster shot of the mRNA vaccine at least four months after their initial one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that anyone within that age range would now be able to receive another booster but stopped shy of making a full recommendation.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Biden, who is 79, received his second booster shot and said that “it didn’t hurt a bit” after he got the shot.