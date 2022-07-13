trending:

Abortion

More women voicing disapproval of Supreme Court abortion ruling: poll

by Rachel Scully - 07/13/22 8:21 AM ET
A large crowd marches on Cedar Avenue to downtown during a University of Minnesota student led protest in Minneapolis, Minn., after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. A judge declared many of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, June 11, 2022, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

A majority of women are voicing their disapproval over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a ruling last month.

A new Morning Consult-Politico poll released on Wednesday found that 50 percent of American women say they “strongly disapprove” of the ruling that ends federal protection for abortion rights, with 9 percent adding that they “somewhat disapprove.”

By contrast, only 22 percent of women say they “strongly approve” of the decision, and 8 percent say they “somewhat approve.” Eleven percent of respondents said they either don’t know or don’t have an opinion on the issue.

On the issue of criminalizing patients seeking the procedure, 72 percent of female respondents said they are “strongly” or “somewhat” opposed, while 68 percent said the same for the medical professionals providing the care.

Overall, 55 percent of respondents, regardless of gender, said they “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision, with 36 percent saying they “strongly” or “somewhat” approve. Nine percent of overall respondents said they don’t know or don’t have an opinion.

With abortion regulation now a state issue, the gap between the parties over the medical procedure has continued to widen. Eighty-one percent of Democrats said they “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade, while 52 percent of Republicans said the same.

Across the country, Democratic states continue to vow to keep abortion legal and expand abortion rights, while Republican states are working to restrict the procedure.

The poll surveyed 2,005 individuals from July 8 to 10. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

