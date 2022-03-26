Uninsured Americans now to be charged up to $195 per COVID test by some providers: report

Several testing providers will no longer provide COVID-19 tests for free to uninsured Americans, even if they are symptomatic, saying they will begin to charge between $100 and $195 dollars for PCR tests, ABC News reported.

Quest Diagnostics, which is one of the country’s largest COVID-19 testing providers, told ABC News that patients will now be billed $125 per PCR test if they are not on Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance

Quest has started telling partners and clients that it will no longer be able to reimburse for uninsured claims due to a lack of congressional funding, ABC noted.

At clinic sites run by Northwell GoHealth Urgent Care, the largest health care provider in New York state, uninsured people will now be charged between $120 and $195, plus external lab fees, for a PCR test, according to ABC.

Those who do not have insurance and get a PCR test at Statcare urgent clinics in New York state will be charged $100 per PCR test, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the situation at major pharmacy chains, such as Walgreens and CVS, is currently in limbo, according to ABC.

Walgreens told the outlet that it is “hopeful for a path forward that ensures uninterrupted access to COVID-19 services,” from Congress, while CVS told ABC that it is “fully confident” that Congress and the Biden administration will find a solution.

However, ABC noted that if Congress does not agree to supplement COVID-19 funding, uninsured patients may be stuck with the full bill for PCR testing, or companies will have to take on the costs themselves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that in the first half of 2021 more than 31 million Americans did not have health insurance.