Health Care — Moderna asking for authorization of kids’ vaccine

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he is expecting to get a new proposal from Democrats on COVID-19 funding later on Wednesday, as the White House pressures lawmakers to act.

“The White House did provide a listing of money that’s not been spent, and the Democrat leadership is sending over today a proposal and I’ll take a look at that and see where we stand,” Romney told reporters on Wednesday.

He said he did not know what is in the proposal because he had not seen it yet, but Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that he was working with Romney and other GOP senators to find new ways to pay for the COVID-19 funds.

“I’m working with Senator Romney and other Republicans in good faith to find some pay-fors that are acceptable to Democrats and Republicans in the House and the Senate,” Schumer said Tuesday.

Senate Republicans are insisting that any COVID-19 spending be paid for by repurposing money from previous relief packages.

A group of House Democrats previously objected to one of the offsets, using a small portion of aid to states from a previous relief bill, leading to the COVID-19 funding to stall with no clear path forward.

A new proposal, potentially with new offsets, could help break the stalemate, though the details remain to be seen.

Read more here.