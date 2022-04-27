trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Politics/elections

1.1M Muslim American voters cast ballots in 2020 election, analysis finds

by Maureen Breslin - 04/27/22 3:45 PM ET

More than 1 million Muslim Americans voted in the 2020 election, according to an analysis conducted by Emgage.

The Muslim American group reported that 1,086,087 Muslim Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election.

That number is equal to 71 percent of registered Muslim voters in the United States, 2 percentage points higher than the 2016 turnout, according to Emgage.

Of the 1.5 million registered Muslim voters in the United States, 52 percent voted early or via absentee ballot in the 2020 election.

The group created the Million Muslim Votes campaign, which organized in 12 states it deemed key for the Muslim American community, with a special focus on Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Virginia and Illinois.

In the 12 states that were targeted, there was a 27 percent (319,310 voters) overall increase in the Muslim voter population from 2016 to 2020, Emgage reported.

North Carolina saw the largest increase in registered Muslim voters — 80 percent — since the 2016 president election.

Tags 2020 election 2020 presidential election Emgage Muslim Americans New York City swing voters turnout Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. The 2024 surprise few can see coming
  2. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  3. Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise ...
  4. New details show extent of GOP effort ...
  5. House Republicans give McCarthy ...
  6. House panel to explore ...
  7. Dems offer reality check on ...
  8. New York high court tosses ...
  9. White House correspondents’ dinner ...
  10. Message to woke corporate ...
  11. Trump appeals NY judge’s contempt ...
  12. CNN anchor grills Birx in interview ...
  13. Cawthorn says ‘establishment’ is ...
  14. Russia reports fire at ammunition ...
  15. Big four meatpackers deny price ...
  16. Musk says Trump’s Truth Social ...
  17. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  18. Republican Oklahoma candidate says ...
Load more

Video

See all Video