1.1M Muslim American voters cast ballots in 2020 election, analysis finds

More than 1 million Muslim Americans voted in the 2020 election, according to an analysis conducted by Emgage.

The Muslim American group reported that 1,086,087 Muslim Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election.

That number is equal to 71 percent of registered Muslim voters in the United States, 2 percentage points higher than the 2016 turnout, according to Emgage.

Of the 1.5 million registered Muslim voters in the United States, 52 percent voted early or via absentee ballot in the 2020 election.

The group created the Million Muslim Votes campaign, which organized in 12 states it deemed key for the Muslim American community, with a special focus on Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Virginia and Illinois.

In the 12 states that were targeted, there was a 27 percent (319,310 voters) overall increase in the Muslim voter population from 2016 to 2020, Emgage reported.

North Carolina saw the largest increase in registered Muslim voters — 80 percent — since the 2016 president election.