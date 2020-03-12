New York governor announces new public drive-thru coronavirus testing facility

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced late Thursday afternoon that the state would open its first drive-through coronavirus testing facility in New Rochelle — the epicenter of the outbreak in the state.

The facility will open Friday and is by appointment only, Cuomo said, adding that New Rochelle residents who are already quarantined will be tested first, CNN reports.

New Rochelle is home to a sizable coronavirus cluster, with 148 reported cases as of 4 p.m. ET Thursday. By comparison, New York City has only had 95 reported cases of the virus.

Other states, such as Colorado, Connecticut and Washington, also have some form of drive-through testing.

South Korea created a highly efficient drive-through system that allowed them to test tens of thousands of people. More than 60 people have died in South Korea because of the virus, a mortality rate of around 0.8 percent.

Currently, 30 states and Washington, D.C., have issued emergency declarations in response to the spread of the virus in the U.S.

More than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., with more than 30 related deaths, while more than 120,000 people have been infected worldwide.