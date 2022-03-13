Kevin Durant rips NYC mayor over ‘ridiculous’ vaccine mandate

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant calls New York City’s vaccine mandate “ridiculous” and accused Mayor Eric Adams of craving attention as his teammate Kyrie Irving remains unable to play home games.

During a post-game press conference on Sunday, Durant vented about the city’s vaccine mandate as his teammate Irving, who is unvaccinated, was allowed to attend the game but couldn’t suit up due to the city’s private sector vaccine mandate.

“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all,” Durant, who scored 53 points in the Nets victory of the New York Knicks, told the media. “It just feels like, at this point now, someone is trying to make a statement or point to flex their authority.”

“Everybody out here looking for attention,” he added. “I feel like that’s what the Mayor wants right now; some attention.”

Durant said Adams needs to address the frustration around the city’s vaccine mandate.

“We’re all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season, people didn’t understand what was going on but now, it just looks stupid. Eric, you gotta figure this out.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also shared his displeasure with Irving not being allowed to play in home games in a tweet on Sunday.

“FACTS FACTS FACTS!! It literally makes ABSOLUTELY ZERO SENSE!!! They say if common sense was common then we’d all have it. Ain’t that the truth,” James wrote to his 51 million followers. “#FreeKyrie”

Irving has been the face vaccine hesitancy in the NBA. He returned to playing away games in February after sitting out for the first few months of the season due to his anti-vaccine status and stance.

In response to a heckler at a news conference on Sunday, Adams urged Irving to get vaccinated.

“Kyrie can play tomorrow,” Adams responded. “Get vaccinated.”