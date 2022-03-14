JPMorgan to lift ban on hiring unvaccinated individuals

U.S.-based multinational financial institution JPMorgan Chase & Co. has announced it will lift its ban on hiring individuals due to their unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg News, JPMorgan said it will also end mandatory testing for unvaccinated employees by April 4, and the company’s mask mandate will become voluntary for both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff.

JPMorgan’s memo also noted that the company’s New York City employees are still required to follow the city’s vaccination requirements. The mandate will be required unless the city lifts its vaccine order, according to Bloomberg News.

“Across the U.S., as we continue to see cases decline, restrictions lifted and more flexibility with daily activities, we are learning to live with Covid as part of our new normal,” the bank said in its memo to employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. follows several other large American companies that have lifted prior COVID-19 restrictions.

In a memo to its employees, United Airlines announced last week that it will let unvaccinated employees with vaccine-related exemptions return to their full-time jobs by March 28.

United Airlines was one of the first major U.S. employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees.

“We plan to welcome back those employees who have been out on an approved (accommodation) to their normal positions starting March 28,” the memo said.

“These changes suggest that the pandemic is beginning to meaningfully recede. As a result, we’re confident we can safely begin the process of returning our RAP employees to their jobs.”