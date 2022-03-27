Auctions, fair events cancelled in Nebraska amid bird flu outbreak

Nebraska authorities have called off auctions and fairs in the state amid an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, mostly commonly referred to as bird flu.

In a statement on Saturday, the Nebraska Agriculture Department announced the fourth known case of bird flu in the state, adding that it came from a small backyard with mixed flock in Holt County.

NAD also said that farm officials were placed in quarantine protocols and the remaining flock in the farm was killed.

Bird flu is a highly contagious disease that spreads rapidly among birds through nasal and eye secretions including manure. It can also spread through flock to flock and caretaker contact through infected poultry.

Symptoms also include lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production, and sudden death among birds.

Nebraska Agriculture Director Steve Wellman told The Associated Press that state officials need to decide whether to cancel all poultry-related events through May 1 in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

At least 18 U.S. states have confirmed a bird flu outbreak since Indiana announced one there last month. As a result, over 13 million chickens have been humanly disposed of since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the AP.