trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

US makes first Russian oligarch yacht seizure

by Rebecca Beitsch - 04/04/22 4:02 PM ET
AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla
Saul Loeb/Pool via Associated Press

The U.S. government aided Spanish authorities in seizing the yacht of a Russian oligarch, the first such seizure after a pledge by President Biden to go after elites’ “ill-begotten gains.”

The 255-foot Tango is the property of Viktor Vekselberg, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who helms Renova Group, a metals and mining conglomerate, and was first sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018. Authorities boarded the vessel at a marina in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

According to a court filing from the Department of Justice, Vekselberg used shell companies to obfuscate his interest in the Tango to avoid U.S. bank oversight.

“Today marks our taskforce’s first seizure of an asset belonging to a sanctioned individual with close ties to the Russian regime. It will not be the last,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. 

“Together, with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any individual whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war,” he added.

The Department of Justice created the KleptoCapture task force a week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a counterpart to its participation on the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs task force started just days into the conflict.

The U.S. will still have to go to court to legally take possession of the yacht. 

Making such cases in court can prove difficult, as authorities must prove ownership of what can be a complex web of holdings through shell companies and sometimes allies.

Beyond the seizure of the yacht, officials also filed warrants for $625,000 in banks held by other sanctioned parties. 

Tags Biden Joe Biden Joe Biden Merrick Garland Russian oligarchs Viktor Vekselberg Vladimir Putin yacht seizure

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Senate panel deadlocks on...
  2. As Trump investigations heat up,...
  3. Late flight snags Jackson’s...
  4. Biden: Rupert Murdoch ‘most...
  5. Democratic anxiety grows over...
  6. Stock in Trump-linked SPAC falls...
  7. Hollywood failed Bruce Willis
  8. Secret Service renting...
  9. Graham says if GOP were in charge,...
  10. Sen. Mark Kelly says he will vote...
  11. Biden faces rising pressure on...
  12. Ukrainian Americans protest Tucker...
  13. White House warns of potential...
  14. GOP cries ‘we told you so’ on...
  15. Cawthorn tells Democrats:...
  16. Baltics cut off Russian gas, but...
  17. People on Medicare can now get up...
  18. Mikhail Khodorkovsky pressures...
Load more

Video

See all Video