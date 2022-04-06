Finland seizes $46 million worth of artwork headed to Russia

Finland seized tens of millions of dollars worth of artwork on its way to Russia due to the European Union sanctions imposed on the country.

Finnish Customs announced Wednesday the agency took hold of the artwork between April 1 and April 2.

The paintings and sculptures were in three shipments that came from Italy and Japan, passing through Finland on its way to Russia.

The E.U. sanctions on Russia include a ban of the transportation of works of arts, allowing Finland to seize the property.

“It is important that the enforcement of sanctions works effectively,” Sami Rakshit, Director of Finnish Customs’ Enforcement Department, said.

“The enforcement of sanctions is part of our normal operations and we always direct our controls based on risks. The shipments that have now come under criminal investigation were detected as part of our customary enforcement work.”

Reuters reports the artwork was worth $46 million, with Russia claiming the works were loaned to Italy.

The artwork came from The Hermitage Museum and Tsarskoye Selo state museum in St. Petersburg, along with the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russian-state media reported, per Reuters.

The seizure of the artworks adds to a long list of Russian properties that have been sanctioned and captured by the West.

The U.S. government, aided Spanish authorities, seized the yacht of a Russian oligarch this week, the first such seizure after a pledge by President Biden to go after elites’ “ill-begotten gains.”