Germany intercepts Russian radio conversations discussing Bucha killings

Germany says it has intercepted Russian radio conversations that talk about killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Germany’s foreign intelligence service, BND, said it obtained two separate communications that feature discussions among Russian soldiers about how they interrogate soldiers and civilians before shooting them, according to The Washington Post, citing an intelligence official familiar with the findings.

German magazine Der Spiegel first reported on the intercepted intelligence.

The Ukrainian city of Bucha, located northwest of Kyiv, has become a focal point in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after photos surfaced last weekend of bodies in the streets. Top international figures have condemned the indiscriminate killings, and some countries are now calling for further sanctions on Moscow.

President Biden on Monday said he believes Russia committed war crimes in Bucha.

Sources told the Post that the radio conversations may be a clue that personnel from the Wagner Group, a private military unit with connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates, may have been involved in the killings of civilians.

Individuals on at least two parliamentary committees were reportedly informed by German intelligence officials of the findings, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the process.

A BND spokesperson declined to comment to the Post, and a spokesman for the government, Steffen Hebestreit, suggested to the newspaper that there are “credible indications” that Russian personnel in Bucha were questioning prisoners “who were subsequently executed,” citing “insights that we have.”

Reports of German intelligence intercepting Russian communications come after the Post reported that Russian troops deployed in Ukraine are utilizing insecure communication gadgets, which could put them in greater danger of being targeted.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth week on Thursday. Moscow’s forces have seized some cities in Ukraine, though its efforts have stalled in others because of the staunch Ukrainian opposition.