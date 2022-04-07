China warns US over planned Pelosi trip to Taiwan

China sent a warning to the U.S. against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visiting Taiwan.

News outlets in Japan and Taiwan were reporting on Thursday that Pelosi would make a trip to Taiwan in the near future, Bloomberg reported.

If she does visit the democratically run island, it would be the first time the Speaker of the House has traveled to Taiwan since 1997.

Pelosi’s office and Taiwanese officials have not confirmed the reports, but the suggestion has sparked condemnation from China.

“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the U.S. side,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, Reuters reported.

Lijian emphasized that China opposes all official contact between the U.S. and Taiwan, as Beijing claims sovereignty over the island. Taipei, however, rejects that claim and has governed the island separately from the mainland for decades.

Concerns have been raised recently about China’s stance on Taiwan in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which some have suggested could inspire China to take Taiwan by force.

Support for Taiwan and opposition to China is one of the few issues in Washington that brings Democratic and Republican lawmakers together.

A bill introduced in the House on Wednesday would sanction China for any threats or actions taken against Taiwan.

“The situation in Ukraine is the very real consequence of weak leadership and a lack of true deterrence for Russia. Taiwan is a friend, good trading partner, and beacon of freedom and democracy,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said regarding a similar bill he put forth in the Senate.

“Our bill threatens crippling financial sanctions as a deterrence to China trying to follow in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s footsteps as it relates to Taiwan,” he added.

