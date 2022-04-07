trending:

International

Editor of Russian independent newspaper attacked on train

by Caroline Vakil - 04/07/22 7:31 PM ET

The editor of Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta was attacked on a train, the publication reported on Thursday.

“They poured oil paint with acetone in the compartment. Eyes burn terribly. Train Moscow-Samara. Oily smell all over the car. Departure has already been delayed by 30 minutes. I’ll try to wash off,” Dmitry Muratov, who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner, said, according to Novaya Gazeta.

The publication included photos showing Muratov covered in a red substance while in the bathroom of a train car and his belongings also splattered with red.

Two men are wanted by authorities for their alleged involvement in the incident, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported

Authorities allege that the two men went into the passenger’s compartment and dumped red paint on his person, adding that the two men had been wearing medical masks, TASS noted.

The development comes as Novaya Gazeta announced it would be suspending publication after Russian media and telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor issued the news outlet two warnings.

“We are forced to suspend the publication of the newspaper and not update the website and our social networks until the end of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine,” Muratov said in an email to subscribers.

“For us, and, I know, for you, this is a terrible and difficult decision. But we must preserve each other, for each other,” he said.

