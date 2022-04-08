Russia declares 45 Polish diplomats ‘persona non grata’ in diplomatic expulsion tit for tat

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that 45 Polish diplomats had been declared “persona non grata” in a diplomatic expulsion tit for tat after Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that it viewed Poland’s earlier move to expel Russia’s diplomats as “Warsaw’s conscious desire to completely destroy bilateral relations.”

Moscow said that the diplomats must leave the country before the end of the day next Wednesday.

The foreign ministry also announced a similar diplomatic tit for tat expulsion with Bulgaria, announcing it would be expelling two of the country’s diplomats in Russia after Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

Poland and Bulgaria have become the latest countries within the European Union to be involved in diplomatic expulsions amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Lithuania, Denmark, Italy, Germany and Estonia have already expelled Russian diplomats from their countries or shut down diplomatic facilities this week.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that two Irish diplomats had been asked to leave Russia.

The tit for tat diplomatic expulsions are significant not only for how rapidly the actions have been undertaken, but because they represent further breakdowns in relations between much of the world and Russia, which is growing increasingly isolated.

Since April 4, over 200 Russian diplomats have been expelled amid growing tensions about the Russian invasion, which has been widely condemned, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.