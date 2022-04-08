European leaders meet with Zelensky

European leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, the same day that Russian forces apparently targeted a train station being used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine.

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi started a meeting with the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy @JosepBorrellF, who arrived on a visit to our country,” the Office of the President of Ukraine tweeted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Friday that she was in Ukraine and starting her visit in Bucha, one of multiple sites of alleged Russian war crimes.

“It was important to start my visit in Bucha. in Bucha our humanity was shattered. My message to Ukrainian people: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight. I’m in Kyiv today to tell you that Europe is on your side,” von der Leyen tweeted.

European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles said that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal accompanied them while they visited the besieged area.

“Our civilian mission @EUAM_Ukraine will be supporting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General in providing training and equipment to support investigation and collection of evidence,” he tweeted. “I am also launching a project worth €7.5 million to support data collection of missing persons.”

The development comes as Ukraine reels from the horrific Russian rocket attack, which killed at least 50 people, including five children, at a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed that Russian forces knew the train station would be full of civilians.

The attack was widely condemned by international leaders.

“The missile attack this morning on a train station used for evacuations of civilians in Ukraine is despicable. I am appalled by the loss of life and I will offer personally my condolences to President @ZelenskyyUa,” von der Leyen tweeted. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims.”