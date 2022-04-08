US expresses ‘grave concern’ over ethnic cleansing reports in Tigray

The State Department put out a statement Friday expressing “grave concern” over the Tigray-Ethiopian government conflict after a report came out detailing ethnic cleansing and other crimes in the region.

“The United States reiterates its grave concern over continuing reports of ethnically-motivated atrocities committed by Amhara authorities in western Tigray, Ethiopia, including those described in the recent joint report by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International,” State spokesperson Ned Price said.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch released a report this week that detailed the ongoing crimes in Tigray, including ethnic cleansing.

The report says Amhara regional security forces, militias and other authorities have been working since 2020 to target Tigrayans amid their conflict with the government in Addis Ababa.

The forces have allegedly used gang rape, physical abuse, abduction and sexual slavery against Tigrayans. They also put some Tigrayans in detention centers, banned their language and blocked humanitarian aid to the region, the report says.

“In particular, we are deeply troubled by the report’s finding that these acts amount to ethnic cleansing,” Price said.

“We urge the immediate release of any such remaining detainees and call on relevant authorities to grant international monitors access to all detention facilities. It remains our firm position that there must be credible investigations into and accountability for atrocities committed by any party to the conflict as part of any lasting solution to the crisis.”

Last month, the World Health Organization said 6 million Tigray people have been denied access to cash, fuel and communications during the infighting.

Around 83 percent of the population is food insecure as food shipments have not been able to get to the region since December, according to the WHO.

Tens of thousands have died in the fighting in the Tigray region since November 2020.