Zelensky says strike on Kramatorsk train station is a war crime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a virtual address on Friday that a Russian strike at a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk is a war crime, adding that those involved would be held accountable.

During his remarks, Zelensky confirmed a previous tally from an Ukrainian official that 50 people had died as a result of a rocket attack, including five children. The stationwas being used to assist in civilian evacuations.

The Ukrainian president said that “dozens more” are severely injured and are currently being treated at the hospital.

“This is another war crime of Russia,” Zelensky said. “For which everyone involved will be held accountable.”

“All the world’s leading powers have already condemned Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm, global response to this war crime. Like the massacre in Bucha, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen,” he added.

On Friday, Ukrainian officials and global leaders condemned the missile attack at the train station as footage and photos circulated on social media showed people lying on the ground, personal belongings strewn and infrastructure damaged.

The move came one day after the United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council amid outrage over atrocities in places like Bucha that Russia allegedly committed.

“This is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday when asked about the missile strike Friday.

“Where we are now is we’re going to support efforts to investigate this attack as we document Russia’s actions, hold them accountable.”