Zelensky says Ukraine’s goal is to be part of the EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine’s “long-standing goal” is to be a part of the European Union, adding that he is “convinced of” Ukraine’s “success on this path.”

During a Friday address, Zelensky said that Ukraine had received a questionnaire from the European Commission, “the answers to which will be the basis for preparing the conclusion of the European Commission on Ukraine’s readiness for EU membership negotiations.”

Zelensky said that the answers would be prepared in a week, adding that he believed Ukraine was “finally close to realizing our long-standing goal.”

Zelensky’s comments come after he met with European leaders earlier on Friday, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles.

“Honoured to meet President @ZelenskyyUA in #Kyiv to show Europe’s resolve and commitment to continue supporting Ukrainians,” Fontelles tweeted. “We acknowledge Ukraine’s European aspirations. Ukraine belongs to our European family.”

Von der Leyen tweeted that the European Union would be providing an additional 500 million euros for the Ukrainian military and readying a sixth wave of sanctions against Russia for its invasion into the former Soviet state.

The European leaders also visited Bucha, an area that has been devastated by the Russian invasion.

Their visit also came on the same day that a train station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern part of the country, was hit by a rocket attack. At the time, the station was being used to evacuate citizens from the area.

During his address, Zelensky confirmed earlier reporting that over 50 people had been killed and many others were seriously injured. The Ukrainian president condemned the attack, calling it a “war crime.”

“All the world’s leading powers have already condemned Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm, global response to this war crime. Like the massacre in Bucha, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen,” he said in his virtual address.