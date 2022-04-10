Zelensky expecting ‘many times more’ Russian weaponry in new wave of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a new interview said he is expecting “many times more” Russian weaponry to be used in the next wave of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked during an interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley what he is now expecting in the east and south of Ukraine in the weeks ahead, Zelensky said “we think this will be a new wave of this war.”

“We don’t know how much Russian weaponry there will be, but we understand there will be many times more than there is now,” he added.

Zelensky’s full interview with “60 Minutes” is set to air on Sunday.

Russian forces are transitioning their focus to the southern and eastern portions of Ukraine, prompting Ukrainian officials to warn that battles will be reminiscent of World War II.

Satellite images examined by Maxar Technologies and cited by CNN said a Russian military convoy is moving to southern Ukraine through the town of Velykyi Burluk, which is located in the east.

Russian forces are reportedly planning to move toward the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the network reported, citing Friday comments from Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief.

Zelensky told Pelley that Ukraine’s ability to survive Russia’s looming offensive depends on U.S. support.

“It all depends on how fast we will be helped by the United States. To be honest, whether we will be able to survive depends on this: I have 100% confidence in our people and in our armed forces, but unfortunately I don’t have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need,” he said.

The U.S. has provided hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of weaponry to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons systems, but Ukrainian officials have pleaded with the U.S. and NATO allies to provide fighter jets and more heavy weaponry.

Last week, the State Department and Pentagon announced the U.S. was sending $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, bringing total assistance to more than $1.7 billion since the invasion began in late February.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he asked NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for more weapons during a meeting earlier that day.

“Met with Secretary General @jensstoltenberg at NATO HQ in Brussels. I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.