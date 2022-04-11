Zelensky: The world shares some responsibility for atrocities in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a new interview that aired Sunday said the world and Western powers share some responsibility for the atrocities being committed in Ukraine.

During an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday, correspondent Scott Pelley asked Zelensky if he believes the West bears some responsibility for the atrocities that Russian forces are carrying out in Ukraine. Pelley cited a speech Zelensky delivered to NATO, in which the president said “all the people who die will die because of you. Because of your weakness.”

Zelensky responded yes, specifically pointing to the U.S. and NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which the West has been hesitant to do out of concern that such a move could put the alliance in direct conflict with Russia.

“When you have the ability to close the sky — yes, it’s scary that a world war could start, it’s scary, I understand that. And I cannot put pressure on these people because everyone is afraid of war. But whether the world is responsible for this? I believe so. Yes, I believe so,” Zelensky said.

“Stand in front of the mirror every day and ask yourself, were you able to do something, or were you unable to do something? You will find the answer in the mirror to this question. And to another question — who are you? That’s what I believe,” he added.

Zelensky compared the current situation to World War II, claiming that countries that stood by instead of getting involved bear some responsibility for the genocide committed by Adolf Hitler.

“I remember, all of us remember, books about the Second World War and about the devil in uniform, Adolf Hitler. Are those countries who did not participate in the war responsible? The countries who let German forces march throughout Europe? Does the world carry responsibility for the genocide? Yes, yes, it does,” Zelensky said.

Russia began invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. The conflict has been ongoing for more than six weeks.

Moscow has been accused of committing a number of war crimes over the course of the conflict, including targeted killings of thousands of civilians, targeted destruction of civilian buildings and blocking humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

Zelensky took matters a step further earlier this month after images of dead civilians emerged from the city of Bucha, accusing Russia of genocide.

“Indeed, this is genocide,” Zelensky told CBS’s “Face the Nation” in an interview.