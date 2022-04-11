Florida Democrat ‘heartbroken’ by Ukrainian refugees at border with Poland

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said Sunday she was “heartbroken” by the scene of Ukrainian refugees flowing across the Polish border, during a bipartisan trip to visit allies in the region.

“As a refugee, and a mother of two young kids, I’m just heartbroken by what I’ve witnessed,” Murphy said in a video. “I’m also amazed by the resilience of the Ukrainian people and inspired by their strength.”

The congressional delegation is at the Poland-Ukraine border meeting with American and European officials responding to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

President Biden announced during a trip to Poland two weeks ago that the United States would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, though the vast majority of the more than 4 million who have fled are expected to remain in Poland until they can return home.

“I’m proud that the United States is accepting Ukrainian refugees and providing significant aid to our European allies so they can help these Ukrainian families in dire need,” Murphy said. She also expressed gratitude toward Poland for its aid and support of the refugees.

As well as meeting Ukrainian refugees and hearing their stories, the delegation met with American troops from the 82nd Airborne Division who are situated in Poland to deter further Russian aggression beyond Ukraine’s borders.

“That’s what I love so much about America: this unique combination of power and generosity, this beautiful mix of strength and kindness,” Murphy said in her video. “Our country is doing a lot — but we can, should and will do more.”

The group of lawmakers, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski during the stop in Warsaw.

“Poland has been an indispensable strategic partner by accepting millions of refugees, working closely with our military forces, and contributing fully to NATO as we all aim to restore peace and prosperity to the region,” McCarthy said in a statement Sunday.

“Our visit today should serve as a powerful message to Putin that we condemn his unprovoked attacks. Evil cannot win,” he added.