trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Kharkiv mayor says new weapons targeting city

by Chloe Folmar - 04/11/22 11:04 AM ET
Apartments destroyed by shelling.
Associated Press/Andrew Marienko
An apartment building was destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Monday Russia has been targeting the eastern Ukrainian city with new weapons in recent attacks.

“There was nonstop shelling over the weekend,” Terekhov said in an interview with CNN. “By the end of the day we also had cruise missile strikes.”

“We have a lot of damage to the infrastructure, and also we have casualties, we have people with injuries,” he added. “The situation is quite difficult.”

The new weapons targeting Kharkiv include “ammunition that has a time delay, so it strikes and then it waits a while before it explodes,” Terekhov said. “Also we have quite lethal ammunition being used where we have specific civilian targets aimed at.”

“They land on the ground and then they can explode at any moment,” he added.

Terekhov said that the ammunition and missiles have been aimed at civilians in residential districts and that 1,617 residential buildings have been destroyed.

When asked how Ukraine’s allies could help, Terekhov urged them to send the country weapons and thanked Great Britain for doing so.

“First of all, weapons, of course, because without weapons no army can effectively conduct defense,” Terekhov said. “Second is political support and third is humanitarian aid, which we do receive and we’re very grateful for it, but we constantly need food, medication and basic necessities.”

In addition to Western aid, Terekhov said he has faith that the strength of the Ukrainian army will help deter Russia’s advances.

“I know that our military are preparing to defend the city,” Terekhov said. “Thanks to their heroic efforts the city is well-defended.”

Tags Russia Russian invasion Ukraine Ukraine war

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Kevin McCarthy warns against ...
  2. Steve Israel: A bump in Biden ...
  3. Judge rules Senate candidate ...
  4. Zelensky on NATO: ‘No longer ...
  5. House of Representatives cafeteria ...
  6. Veteran actor says Will Smith must ...
  7. Hunter Biden controversy explained
  8. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  9. Are we witnessing the beginning of ...
  10. Disney heir comes out as transgender
  11. CDC warns of meningococcal disease ...
  12. The Memo: Bad economic news haunts ...
  13. Biden’s sister says Trump ‘very ...
  14. Gasoline prices drop eight cents in ...
  15. Republicans doubling down on spite ...
  16. White House adviser: Extending TSA ...
  17. John Lennon’s son performs ...
  18. Biden announces ban on unlicensed ...
Load more

Video

See all Video