State Department offers up to $5 million as reward for information on three Irish transnational criminals

The State Department on Tuesday announced a new incentive of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrests of Irish transnational organized criminal Christopher Vincent Kinahan and his two sons, Daniel Joseph Kinahan and Christopher Kinahan Jr.

The men are accused of participating in, or conspiring to participate in, “transnational organized crime,” which involved distributing South American cocaine and heroin in Ireland and later expanding to the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, according to the State Department’s statement.

The Kinahans also allegedly partook in money laundering, firearms trafficking and murder.

The reward is being offered by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in conjunction with the An Garda Síochana in Ireland and the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom.

The State Department’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program has worked to bring over 75 transnational criminals to face charges over its history since it was initiated in 1986 and has doled out more than $175 million in rewards for information that leads to arrests.