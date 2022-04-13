UK military intelligence: Inability to coordinate forces has hampered Russian invasion

British military intelligence on Wednesday said Russia’s war plan in Ukraine is failing, forcing the Kremlin to reassess its operations.

The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense provided updates on the situation in Ukraine in a tweet that outlined Russia’s appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the war. The ministry said that his appointment “represents an attempt to centralize command and control.”

“An inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered Russia’s invasion to date,” it added.

Dvornikov has previous command experience in Syria and has commanded Russia’s Southern Military District bordering Ukraine’s Donbas region since 2016. His recent military moves have led military intelligence to believe that Russia is planning to reassess its operations.

“Russian messaging has recently emphasized progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia’s forces refocus eastwards,” the ministry wrote. “Dvornikov’s selection further demonstrates how determined Ukrainian resistance and ineffective pre-war planning have forced Russia to reassess its operations.”

The Ministry of Defense also said in a video posted to Twitter that Moscow’s plan is failing, despite Russian leaders saying otherwise.

“The Kremlin says it’s war in Ukraine is going to plan. But it’s not. Russia’s plan is failing,” it wrote.

According to the ministry, at least 6 Russian generals have been killed in action and Russian soldiers are turning on and attacking their commanders. Russian soldiers have also accidentally shot down their own aircraft, it added.

Some 2,151 Russian military vehicles, artillery pieces and aircraft have been left behind, destroyed or captured, according to the ministry, which is over three times that of Ukraine.

The video also explained that Russian units have suffered “heavy losses,” which a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin had acknowledged last week.