UN says 1.4 million people in Ukraine lack running water

The United Nations announced Wednesday that 1.4 million people in eastern Ukraine lack running water as a result of the fighting with Russia.

Along with the lack of running water, another 4.6 million individuals are at risk of losing their water supply as at least 20 incidents of water infrastructure damage in eastern Ukraine have been found, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Cities and regions that have been seriously affected from water damage and the lack of a water supply include Mariupol, Sumy, Chernihiv, the Donetsk region and the Luhansk region.

Individuals have been using dirty water sources as they search for any water for their homes.

“Water is essential for life and a right for everyone,” said Osnat Lubrani, U.N. resident coordinator in Ukraine. “The health risks, particularly for children and the elderly, caused by water stoppages are severe, as people are forced to use dirty water sources, resulting in diarrhoea and other deadly infectious diseases.”

The agency noted the U.N. Security Council last year voted to add a provision to the international humanitarian law (IHL) that parties involved in conflicts must avoid civilian structures, including water facilities.

“It is imperative that the parties to the conflict respect their IHL obligations and take constant care to spare civilian infrastructure. In cases where water facilities suffer damage, water technicians must be afforded urgent and safe passage to repair the network,” Lubrani added.

The WASH Cluster, led by UNICEF, has given Ukraine equipment to repair water infrastructure damage, more than 57 tons of liquefied chlorine for the water systems and safe drinking supplies.