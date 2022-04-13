Former Russian lawmaker now fighting on front lines with Ukrainian forces

Among the thousands of people fighting on the battlefield against Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine, a former Russian lawmaker may not come top of mind as one of the typical soldiers enlisted.

But Ilya Ponomarev, who formerly served in Russia’s Duma and made headlines in 2014 after he was the lone vote against Russia’s annexation of Crimea, told CNN’s Jake Tapper he is doing just that to help defend Ukraine.

“What else could I do under those circumstances?” Ponomarev said when Tapper asked how he found himself fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.

“When Putin’s forces were advancing, we needed to defend the country, we needed to defend the capital,” he continued.

Ponomarev, who has been living in Ukraine since 2016, noted that he had been warned previously that he was on Russia’s hit list. Still, he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing” the conflict, acknowledging that he might try to claim some sort of victory.

“The reality is that he is losing the war, and I think that the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people would not stop before the Ukraine territory will be free. And it will,” he told Tapper.

He also claimed that Moscow did not “understand the state of the current Ukrainian nation,” saying their analytics were “lousy” and their generals were “all wrong.”

Though there are Russians who have been outspoken against the invasion, Ponomarev is unique in that he opposed Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a controversial move given Kremlin politics at the time.

“It is a minority,” Ponomarev told The New York Times in 2014 over his decision not to vote for annexation, referring to people in Russia who think differently, “but these people exist, and I think it was important to express that opinion as well.”