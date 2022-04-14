trending:

South African president points to climate change after fatal flooding

by Lexi Lonas - 04/14/22 10:06 AM ET
Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Associated Press)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed climate change for a fatal flooding that killed hundreds in his country on Tuesday. 

“This disaster is part of climate change. It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here,” Ramaphosa said, according to The Associated Press. “We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change.” 

KwaZulu-Natal province was hit with a devastating flood that killed more than 300 people and destroyed homes, roads and other buildings. 

On Wednesday, the death toll rose to 306 as Ramaphosa vowed to support those who have lost their homes and loved ones, according to Reuters.

“You’re not alone … We’ll do everything in our power to see how we can help,” Ramaphosa said. “Even though your hearts are in pain, we’re here for you.”

“You’re battling one of the biggest incidents we’ve seen and we thought this only happens in other countries like Mozambique or Zimbabwe,” Ramaphosa added.

Some areas have already recovered electricity and water services after the flood knocked out power stations.

The South Africa Weather Services has warned of ongoing flooding risk in Kwazulu-Natal and other provinces as winds and rains continue through the upcoming Easter weekend.

